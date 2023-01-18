BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Financial Contrast

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -5.07% -28.92% -21.50% Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upwork has a consensus target price of $22.82, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than BIT Mining.

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($6.80) -0.64 Upwork $502.80 million 3.28 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -16.96

Upwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

