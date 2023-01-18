Critical Review: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72% Endeavour Silver -1.26% 1.34% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 256.92%. Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.97%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Endeavour Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.73 Endeavour Silver $165.32 million 4.07 $13.95 million ($0.01) -355.00

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Endeavour Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato. It is also advancing two exploration and development projects in Mexico, including the Terronera property in Jalisco; and the Parral properties in Chihuahua. In addition, the company holds interests in three exploration projects in northern Chile comprising the Aida silver project, the Paloma gold project, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum gold project. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

