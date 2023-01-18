Contrasting Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 5.86 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.97 Vertex Pharmaceuticals $7.57 billion 10.57 $2.34 billion $12.68 24.60

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 37.62% 29.65% 22.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travere Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 6 11 0 2.65

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.44, suggesting a potential upside of 56.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $314.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Travere Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation. Its pipeline includes VX-864 for the treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS, and other serious kidney diseases which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-548, a NaV1.8 inhibitor for treatments of acute, neuropathic, musculoskeletal pain which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and CTX001 for the treatment severe SCD and TDT which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. It has collaborations with Affinia Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Moderna, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; as well as Ribometrix, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany, and X-Chem, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

