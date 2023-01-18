ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

