ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
