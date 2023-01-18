Head to Head Review: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Compass Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Group and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Group and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.27 $1.43 billion N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $27.67 billion 1.75 $1.94 billion N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Group.

Summary

Compass Group beats Daikin Industries,Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.