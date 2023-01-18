Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
