Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.