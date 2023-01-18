CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 9.4 %

CVV stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.