Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

