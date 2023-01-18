LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
LadRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
LadRx Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LadRx (CYTR)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for LadRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LadRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.