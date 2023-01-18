StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.72 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

