Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

