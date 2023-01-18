Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.47 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.