StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.68. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

