ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 24.0 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.