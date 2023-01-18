StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

