Critical Review: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.41 $56.91 million $3.20 6.57 Eagle Bancorp Montana $97.52 million 1.36 $14.42 million $1.22 13.61

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 34.92% 13.38% 1.55% Eagle Bancorp Montana 9.13% 6.74% 0.61%

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RBB Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

