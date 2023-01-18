Head-To-Head Comparison: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) versus MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.54 -$10.28 million ($0.30) -11.67 NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.03 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares MiMedx Group and NEXGEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.44% N/A -18.45% NEXGEL -278.85% -57.42% -40.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats NEXGEL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About NEXGEL

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

