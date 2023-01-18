Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $106.44

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

