Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $100.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.35.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

