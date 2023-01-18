Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $131.20

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

