Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $2.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Velodyne Lidar

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $26,580. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velodyne Lidar Trading Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 1,325,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,731,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 550,864 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

VLDR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.