Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $161.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.36.

Several research firms have commented on A. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE:A opened at $155.40 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

