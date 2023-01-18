Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $36.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

