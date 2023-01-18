FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $43.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

