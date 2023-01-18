The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $38.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

