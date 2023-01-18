Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $266.22

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $247.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $309.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

