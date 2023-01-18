Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $110.00

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.