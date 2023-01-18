Analysts Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Target Price at $23.25

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

RXLSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €19.00 ($20.65) to €20.00 ($21.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Rexel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

