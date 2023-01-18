Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$5.35.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.