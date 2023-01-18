Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.06.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$339.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

