Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.