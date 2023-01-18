Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

CPG opened at C$9.67 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

