Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Livent Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

