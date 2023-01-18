Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $16.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

CE opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

