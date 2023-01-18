Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dana Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dana’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

DAN opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

