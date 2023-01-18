Brokers Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.