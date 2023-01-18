China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
