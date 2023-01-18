China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.