Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

