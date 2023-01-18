China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.