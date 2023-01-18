Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $165.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

