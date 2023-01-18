Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

NYSE MLM opened at $353.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.68. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

