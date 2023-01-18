Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $153.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

