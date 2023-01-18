Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

AJG opened at $195.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

