KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $12.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $91.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

