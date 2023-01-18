Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

NYSE WSO opened at $273.34 on Monday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.