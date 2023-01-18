Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ISR opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Isoray Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.