Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ISR opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.