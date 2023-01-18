Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,868,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after buying an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.