InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

