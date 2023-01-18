InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.
InspireMD Company Profile
