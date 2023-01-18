Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.