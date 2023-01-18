Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

